AUBURN (CBS13) — An off-duty Sacramento County Park Ranger is being called a hero for stopping the knife attack at the Auburn Library Tuesday.
Parks Ranger Jared Elster was picking up a family member at the library when the attack happened. A spokesperson for Sacramento County Regional Parks said Elster heard someone yell “Call 911” while waiting to pick up his family member.
He then went to investigate the situation and reportedly confronted the attacker in an attempt to stop him from harming anyone else. Elster was cut on his hand during the confrontation.
Liz Bellas, the Director of Regional Parks, said: “Regional Parks is proud of the heroism and bravery demonstrated by this ranger.”
The suspect, 33-year-old Opada Joseph Opada, was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday along the 200 block of Carolyn Street.
This is the suspect arrested in the Auburn library stabbing. Placer County Sheriff says his name is Opada Joseph Opada. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/FZXWuyCsHu
Police say two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals and the third victim, Elster, was treated on scene.
Opada is facing attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.