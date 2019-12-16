STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police detectives arrested two people in connection to a human trafficking investigation on Monday.
The Vice detectives arrested 32-year-old Saint Marques Taylor and 26-year-old Kiana Booker on multiple charges including pimping and pandering.
The Stockton Police Department said officers began their investigating a couple of weeks ago after responding to the 2100 block of Dockery Court for a human trafficking report. A 22-year-old female victim at the residence reportedly told officers Taylor forced her into human trafficking.
Vice detectives say they found evidence of human trafficking, false imprisonment and assault charges against Taylor. They also say Booker would help Taylor with pimping and recruiting victims.
When Taylor and Booker were arrested Monday in the 800 block of Houston Avenue, detectives say they found evidence related to the investigation at the location.
Taylor was arrested for human trafficking, pimping and pandering, terrorist threats, brandishing of a firearm, domestic violence, and vandalism. He is being held on $1.4 million bail. Booker was arrested for pimping and pandering. Her bail was set at $200,000.