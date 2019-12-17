



RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A Rio Linda man shot his three huskies after they killed his neighbor’s livestock last week.

More than 10 animals were killed on Allen Brasier’s property in the attack. The huskies’ owner came forward and decided there was only one way to make peace with his neighbor: to shoot and kill his own dogs.

“If they’ve done it once, they’ll do it again. They’re definitely dangerous to the community with the killing of livestock,” said Brasier.

After the attack, the dogs were spotted at Rio Linda High School. In a surprise twist, the owners of the huskies came forward and told Brasier the dogs had escaped from their backyard.

“They let me know they were the people who owned the dogs, and they wanted to make everything right,” Brasier said.

Those owners thought the only way to make it right was to shoot and kill their own dogs.

READ MORE: Rio Linda Man Blames Three Huskies For Mauling His Livestock To Death

“What I’m going to tell you, is not what people are going to want to hear,” Brasier said. “We shot them in the head.”

Brasier and the owners thought it was the only way to prevent another attack.

“I’m sad for what happened, but at least I know the dogs are not there, trying to kill someone else’s animals or possibly biting somebody,” said Brasier.

Dave Dickinson with Sacramento County Animal Control says it is legal to shoot and kill your own dogs. Referencing the Food and Agricultural Code, Dickinson said, “It allows them to kill those dogs if they are in the act of pursuing the animals, have killed the animals, or worrying the animals.”

Shooting and killing a dog in the head is also considered a form of humane euthanasia. But Dickinson said, it’s not the best way to handle it.

READ: Man Convicted Of Murder After Luring Teen From Home With Girl’s Snapchat Account

“We would prefer that the dogs were brought to us so it can get a lethal injection rather than being shot by a gun,” he said.

Brasier says he and the owner are now moving forward. He says the huskies didn’t suffer and calls this a tragic loss life, all around.

“We’re at peace, we’re at peace,” Brasier said.

Sacramento County Animal Control is aware of what happened and said they’re not looking for the owner of the huskies. An Animal Control spokesperson did tell CBS13 they weren’t aware of the plan before the dogs were killed.

Brasier says he is now moving his animals to a new property, in hopes of getting a fresh start.