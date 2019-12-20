DAVIS (CBS13) – The woman who was found dead after a domestic situation in Davis, and the man who was shot and killed by police, have been identified.
The incident happened early Thursday morning along Avocet Avenue. Davis police say officers responded to investigate a domestic incident and found a woman on the ground.
County Coroner has now confirmed the names of the two people involved in the Davis Officer Involved Shooting: Carol Gray, 62, and Christopher Gray, 29. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ISLnKVlEbM
— Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) December 20, 2019
Officers then shot the man when he allegedly confronted them with a knife.
Friday, the Yolo County Sheriff Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 62-year-old Carol Gray. The man shot and killed by police has been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Gray.
Davis police confirmed that Christopher was Carol’s son.
Officers did say they have been called to the home before. Neighbors said the suspect was someone who they had been warning police about for odd behavior for years.