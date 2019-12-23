WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man suspected of putting a knife to a woman’s neck and trying to sexually assault her has been arrested.
The incident happened on Dec. 15 at an apartment building along the 900 block of Bridge Street in West Sacramento. Police say, a little before 11 a.m., the man went into the building and attacked a woman who was in the laundry room.
He reportedly held a large folding knife to the woman’s neck and told her to be quiet and let him do what he wanted.
The woman resisted but was knocked to the ground. Police say the man then kicked and stomped her, leaving the woman with significant injuries.
West Sacramento police say they arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Sacramento resident Dominique Jackson, on Sunday morning. He has been booked into Yolo County Jail.
Jackson is facing several charges: burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, felony assault, false imprisonment and sexual battery.