Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Elk Grove News


ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are still looking to identify a suspect who robbed an Elk Grove bank while dressed as a construction worker. 

The robbery happened around at the El Dorado Savings Bank, 8973 Grant Line Road, on Monday. Elk Grove police say, around 10:45 a.m., the man walked up to a teller and demanded money. The teller, fearing for their safety, gave up an undisclosed amount of cash and the man took off.

The suspect was seen driving a Nissan Sentra with a car seat in the back seat. Police believe the suspect is Caucasian and approximately 5’9″ with a thin build. On the day of the robbery, he was pictured wearing a white hard hat, black scar, sunglasses, yellow safety jacket, black jeans, and tan work boots.

(credit: Elk Grove Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

