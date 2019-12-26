ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are still looking to identify a suspect who robbed an Elk Grove bank while dressed as a construction worker.
The robbery happened around at the El Dorado Savings Bank, 8973 Grant Line Road, on Monday. Elk Grove police say, around 10:45 a.m., the man walked up to a teller and demanded money. The teller, fearing for their safety, gave up an undisclosed amount of cash and the man took off.
The suspect was seen driving a Nissan Sentra with a car seat in the back seat. Police believe the suspect is Caucasian and approximately 5’9″ with a thin build. On the day of the robbery, he was pictured wearing a white hard hat, black scar, sunglasses, yellow safety jacket, black jeans, and tan work boots.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).