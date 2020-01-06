



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Confusion and sadness are just two of the many emotions Mark Bentley currently feels.

“It is so wrong. There is no reason at all for this child to be dead,” he said.

His granddaughter, 16-year-old Samantha, was shot and killed over the weekend along the Clarksburg trail in West Sacramento. He says she was caught in the middle of a drug deal and ran away after seeing a gun, telling CBS13 she was shot in the back three times.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, police announced charges against the suspects — two 16-year-old males and one 16-year-old female — and believe it was over a marijuana transaction.

“So what a coward. Why do you shoot, why do you make that decision?” he said.

CBS13 asked Larry Morse, the Legislative Director for the California District Attorneys Association, what the likelihood is that these teens could be tried as adults.

“Since Proposition 57 was passed in 2016, a judge will make that decision, not the district attorney,” he explained.

The first suspect was arrested in Elk Grove and faces charges of conspiracy, robbery, and homicide. The second suspect, a female, is facing the charge of accessory. The third suspect, 16-year-old Jacob Oehlcke of West Sacramento, turned himself in to police on Sunday and is facing charges of conspiracy, robbery, and homicide.

Samantha’s grandpa just wants justice.

“To prosecute this boy as an adult cause he made a very adult decision when he pulled that trigger. That was an adult decision,” Bentley said.

Friends and family of the girl visited Samantha’s makeshift memorial on Monday, leaving flowers, pictures, and candles.