SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tensions are running high for Iranian Americans on U.S. soil. They’re now feeling compelled to speak about their country, and how this conflict is impacting them.

Nawres Hamid, the Iraqi American who was killed last month, was buried in Sacramento on Saturday. Many of the Iranian community members point to his death as what sparked tensions between the two countries.

Sacramento- based Iranian Americans tell CBS13 they relate to Hamid’s story. Many of them are here working in similar fields to Hamid. They left their home country to escape war and violence, and to raise their families with freedom.

Shadieh Mirmobiny was born in Tehran and has lived in Sacramento for decades.

“There is fear and to be honest with you, I am concerned about that,” Mirmobiny said.

After running a newspaper for years and teaching at area universities, Mirmobiny said she knows the Iranian community in Sacramento well. She says Iranians don’t want war.

“Most Iranian Americans that I talk to, they are against any type of war, not just with the U.S., but with anyone,” said Mirmobiny.

Mirmobiny says Iranians have a complicated relationship with the government, and the killing of Qassem Soleimani has divided her community. She says everyone worries about their family, country, Americans and for any loss of life.

“They are very concerned. Almost everyone has family members in the region and they want to avoid any type of military conflict for sure,” said Mirmobiny.

Farhad Aimaq grew up in Afghanistan but has family in Iran. He says the name Qassem Soleimani was known well in his neighborhood. He says everyone knows someone impacted by Soleimani, the top Iranian military leader.

“This gentleman killed thousands of innocent women and children,” said Aimaq.

Both Aimaq and Mirmobiny say they feel tension in Sacramento. They hope it stays a safe environment for everyone.

“I’m just hoping the Americans will have the ability to see beyond what’s happening at the moment and see the human face in terms of the cost of all of this,” said Aimaq.