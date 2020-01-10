



DAVIS (CBS13) — A young life dedicated to public service gone, but not forgotten.

One year after Davis police officer Natalie Corona was shot in the line of duty, her family and community honored her memory. Corona is remembered as a woman fiercely passionate about service.

“One year ago, losing Natalie was the most tragic event of my career,” said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

Emotion took over as her police chief, family and the community she served, remembered.

“Quite honestly, I thought over the years I would go places and talk about Natalie and this would get easier, but it hasn’t. It’s actually gotten more difficult,” Pytel said.

Exactly one year ago on Friday, Officer Corona was responding to a car crash when a suspect at the scene opened fire and gunned her down, sparking a nightlong stand-off.

Merced Corona thinks of his daughter as the girl next door, humble and so purely happy.

“She would just be so thrilled and happy when she’d come home after starting there at the Davis police department. She was on top of their world. She just loved it,” Corona said.

Being an officer was her childhood dream. The Corona family is grateful that those in their community and beyond will know that.

“To have your loved one honored in this fashion, it warms your heart and it does surprise you that people don’t forget that soon,” Corona said.