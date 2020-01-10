MODESTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol in Modesto is looking for two vehicles of interest in an active investigation.
The CHP did not elaborate on why the vehicles are of interest but said the investigation stems from the Stanislaus County area.
The first vehicle of interest is a 2011 to 2018 dark grey Dodge Grand Caravan. The minivan has a broken left tail light, torn off left rear bumper, and possibly multiple shattered windows.
READ: Modesto Business Cited For Homeless Tent Behind Building
The second vehicle is a newer-model Chevrolet Traverse. Investigators do not know the color of the Traverse but said it has damage to its right front bumper and fog lamp.
Anyone with information about these vehicles is encouraged to call CHP’s non-emergency number at 209-356-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463.