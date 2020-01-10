SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman accused of throwing a bloody menstrual cup on state lawmakers is now facing felony charges.
Rebecca Dalelio threw the feminine hygiene product from the balcony of the senate chambers at the state capitol back in September. She was protesting a bill that restricted exemptions for childhood vaccinations.
Delelio shouted, “that’s for the dead babies” as CHP officers detained her.
As the chamber was cleared by the CHP, a video showed Dalelio in a Capitol hallway — surrounded by officers wearing protective gloves — shouting the fluid she allegedly threw is her own menstrual blood.
“My menstrual blood is all over the Senate floor — a representation of the blood of the dead babies,” she said in the video.
The liquid landed on half a dozen state senators including State Senator Steve Glazer.
“One hit me on the head, covered my suit and my desk,” Glazer said.
On Friday, she was charged with assault on public officials and vandalism.