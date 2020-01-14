



CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – The family dog that was stolen from a Cameron Park backyard over the weekend has been found safe, the sheriff’s office says.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have been getting several tips since the disappearance of Kenai the one-year-old husky. One tip led them to Rancho Cordova, where a homeless woman appeared to be in possession of the dog.

Monday evening, with the help of Rancho Cordova police and park rangers, detectives went out to Hagen Park and retrieved the dog without incident.

Kenai had a quick veterinary appointment before being returned home safe.

Detectives note that the homeless woman who somehow ended up with the dog, and person who tipped them off, are not suspected of taking Kenai.

Surveillance video captured the suspect in and around the Cameron Park family’s property before the Kenai was taken.

The family was also shocked to find it wasn’t the first time the suspect has been in their backyard.

“He was really stalking our family,” Pamela Warden said. “He would lie in wait. He was coming over multiple times a day.”

Detectives are still asking for help in identifying that suspect.