Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mark McDanal, 36, was arrested Tuesday night after reportedly setting fire to the contents of a newspaper stand.
The Sacramento Fire Department said around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, a battalion chief saw an arson in progress at 11th and I Streets. The chief reportedly watched McDanal set a fire and then run from the scene after noticing he was being watched.
READ: Driver, 20, Killed In Crash On Auburn Boulevard
Sacramento police officers helped locate and detain McDanal for questioning by the arson investigator. McDanal was subsequently arrested and charged with arson.