COLFAX (CBS13) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Colfax were closed for two hours after a delivery truck crashed into a stopped big rig.
Cal Fire NEU said the delivery truck driver veered off the highway and rear-ended a stopped big rig on the shoulder of I-80. The delivery truck suffered major damage in the crash.
First responders at the scene had to extricate the driver of the delivery truck who sustained moderate injuries. The driver was transported by AMR to Sutter Roseville.
All lanes of I-80 reopened Wednesday evening.