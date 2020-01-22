RIO VISTA (CBS13) — The Rio Vista Police Department is dissolving after a year full of chaotic turnover.
The city council approved a roughly $2.5 million contract on Tuesday night for the Solano County Sheriff’s office to take over law enforcement duties in the delta town. The contract is set to take effect on Feb. 1 and will be in place for a year.
The Rio Vista city manager said in an interview earlier this month that all of the officers leaving the department are expected to accept new jobs next month with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. After training, those very officers could be back patrolling the streets in Rio Vista.
People in Rio Vista told CBS13 they just want to see some consistency in their local police force. City officials said the new plan would mean hiring twelve sheriff’s deputies to fill open spots on the city’s force.
“I believe that this is a good model that we have. I believe they are going to be staffed sufficiently and we’ll have seasoned, trained deputy sheriffs out here,” said Captain Rustin Banks, interim Rio Vista Police Chief, in a previous interview with CBS13.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Banks announced Lt. Jackson Harris was named the new Rio Vista police chief.