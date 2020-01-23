STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton neighborhood has been evacuated after officers responding to a home for a death investigation located potential explosives, authorities said.
The scene is in the 2900 block of Rockford Avenue. The Stockton Police Department said officers were initially called out to the residence at around 9:10 a.m. for a death investigation.
Police said they discovered apparent military ordinances inside the residence and called the bomb squad onto the scene.
It is unclear how many homes were evacuated at this time.
Stockton PD said the Red Cross has opened an evacuation center for those affected which is located at the Arnold Rue Community Center in the 5700 block of Lorraine Avenue.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.