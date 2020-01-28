STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are releasing more information about the Monday evening incident where a suspect was shot by a deputy in Stockton.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were watching a suspect who had an outstanding arrest warrant for a gun-related charge. That man, 19-year-old Johnnie Earl Ross, was spotted along the 2400 block of Montclair Street.
During the surveillance, deputies say Ross walked up to them as they sat in their car. Ross then allegedly pulled out a gun, racked the side and ejected an unspent round.
The deputy then shot Ross. The injured Ross was able to run into a nearby home, but was later arrested.
A loaded gun was later found inside the home along with ammunition, deputies say.
Ross is now said to be in stable condition and recovering.