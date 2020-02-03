PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say four people have been arrested after a honey oil operation raid in El Dorado County.
The sheriff’s office says detectives started the raids on Friday at two homes in Placerville and a business in Cameron Park. All the locations were suspected of being connected to a butane honey oil lab operation.
After the raids, the sheriff’s office says pounds of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, lab equipment and cans of butane gas have been seized. In total, detectives found 15,000 used canisters and an additional 150 unused ones.
Detectives note the suspected honey oil lab evidence and drugs were discovered in the Placerville homes. It’s unclear how the Cameron Park business is connected to the case.
Of the people arrested, three are facing charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and conspiracy: Chad Nicoaly, Luis Sandoval and Anthony Gaytan. Detectives say Nicolay and a fourth person, Allison Hendricks, are also facing child endangerment charges.