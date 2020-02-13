Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) —Less than a week after a woman who was found dead in what police call a “severe attack,” investigators have arrested her alleged killer.
Steven Martinez, 55, was arrested Thursday on homicide charges in connection to 57-year-old Mary Sellars’ death. Sellars was found dead in her home on the 7000 block of Village Green Drive on Friday.
On Tuesday, police found a black truck that was taken from the scene of the crime torched in a nearby Stockton neighborhood.
The investigation into Sellars’ death is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Stockton Police Department.