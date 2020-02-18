SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new shelter geared toward young people experiencing homelessness is coming to Sacramento next month.
The Sacramento City Council approved plans for a sleeping cabin community in North Sacramento next to St. Paul’s Church of God in Christ on Grove Avenue.
Each cabin will house two people between 18 and 24 years old. Bathrooms, showers, laundry, and meal prep facilities will be on site. The cabin will be purchased from Tuff Shed in Denver.
READ: 18 Homeless Camps Cleaned Up Along Rocklin Greenbelt
The cabin community will house 50 people, with people moving to permanent housing approximately every six months.
The total cost of the two-year program is $5.6 million. Sacramento non-profit First Steps Community, which currently operates an 80-bed shelter on North A Street, will be the site operator at the emergency Bridge Housing at Grove Avenue.
The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency said it is focusing on this age group in hopes that if these young people who are experiencing homelessness can stabilize their lives now, they will be less likely to experience chronic homelessness.