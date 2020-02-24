SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials say a local Department of Justice employee was briefly in contact with a family member later diagnosed with novel coronavirus.
A letter was sent to staff at the Broadway location of the DOJ on Friday to address the situation. According to the officials, the employee briefly came into contact with the family member who had recently returned from China.
While that family member was diagnosed with novel coronavirus, officials say the employee is showing no symptoms.
Sacramento County Public Health officials believe there is no risk to the DOJ workplace after the limited exposure. However, out an abundance of caution, the employee is telecommuting to the DOJ office until they get full medical clearance.
Last week, public health officials announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Sacramento County. That person had returned from China on Feb. 2 and only started showing mild symptoms during a self-quarantine.
Officials say that person will not be released from isolation until two consecutive negative viral tests.