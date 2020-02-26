SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of San Francisco declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus on Tuesday. This comes as fear of a global pandemic spreads.
More and more people are not taking chances, and getting checked out when they exhibit signs of any virus. On Tuesday night authorities responded to a call about a potential case in South Sacramento.
Scanner audio from South Sacramento: “We have one subject quarantined at Kaiser South, complaining of possible symptoms of the coronavirus,” said the dispatcher. “So if anyone is coming to Kaiser South they can either mask up or just try to avoid it entirely. I am still getting more info but they are taking it pretty seriously out here.”
A spokeswoman says there are no confirmed coronavirus cases at Kaiser South but state health officials are sounding the alarm. On Facebook, the head of the Department of Public Health said: “We do expect there to be more cases and we are prepared and are taking action to help prevent the further spread.”
This comes as national leaders grill cabinet leaders about whether we are ready. More than 77,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China but only 14 are confirmed in all the U.S. One of the cases is in Sacramento County. Officials say the patient is asymptomatic and self-quarantined.
The Sacramento County Department of Health said it does not plan on declaring a state of emergency for the coronavirus because the risk remains extremely low.
A spokeswoman said the department could not confirm how many people were being examined after reporting virus-like symptoms.