ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Orangevale in mid-January that killed one person, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol Valley Division Investigative Services Unit said a month-and-a-half long investigation has culminated with the arrests of Sacramento residents Brandon Douglas Reyes-Langsjoen, 24, and Cayleh Morrison, 22.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, Reyes-Langsjoen was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Passat with Morrison in the front passenger seat and three others in the back seats, CHP said. The vehicle was traveling at around 80 miles per hour westbound on Madison Avenue, just east of Main Avenue, when Reyes-Langsjoen made a sharp right turn and crashed into two metal poles and a fire hydrant.
The right rear passenger suffered fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle, CHP said, and Morrison was hospitalized with major injuries. CHP said Reyes-Langsjoen ran away from the scene. The other two passengers suffered injuries to the upper body and were taken to the hospital.
CHP said investigators concluded that Morrison, for unknown reasons, grabbed the steering wheel and turned the vehicle to the right, causing the crash.
CHP said Reyes-Langsjoen presented himself to authorities and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail where he faces one charge of felony hit-and-run involving death. Morrison was booked into the El Dorado County Jail where she faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence causing injury.
