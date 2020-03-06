



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The coronavirus is becoming more widespread and more difficult for doctors and public health officials to predict.

Because of concerns, organizers canceled South by Southwest in Austin, TX, one of the biggest music events in the country.

In Sacramento, there’s the Capitol Beer Fest on Saturday and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is just days from now. The message from public health officials locally is that these large events do not need to be canceled yet.

Employees at businesses in Old Sacramento said they want to be safe and prepared.

“We’re concerned, but we don’t think it’s going to be a game-changer yet, we’ll see what happens in the future,” said Danny Johnson, the owner of Danny’s Mini Donuts.

Amanda Perez with Munchies Salt Water Taffy is more worried about the loss of foot traffic than getting sick.

READ: Psychologist Offers Caution About Coronavirus-Related Anxiety

“I’m not really worried about it. But working in the public, having a lot of people come around here, it will definitely stop people from coming down,” she said.

Local tourism groups said they have heard about small event cancellations here and there in California, but nothing big.

Whether events should be canceled is a grey area. Local doctors say be vigilant but going to big events is still okay.

“It isn’t to the point yet where it’s a sustained transmission that I would be worried about having to close down large gatherings like that,” said Christine Wu, with the Solano County Public Health Department.

But in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, officials are saying the opposite, that they do recommend canceling big events.

ALSO: Neighbors Want Answers In Neighborhood Where Coronavirus Patient Lived

The head of Visit California released this statement on Friday, saying “visitors should feel safe and welcome to travel the state freely, maintaining the same standard precautions they would at home.”

“We’re wiping down the counters with bleach and doing lots of things and washing our hands even more often. 20 seconds, all the way up to the elbow and stuff like that,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, it’s more about being knowledgeable than being fearful.

“Come on down and get your mini donuts, don’t be afraid,” said Johnson said.