ANAHEIM (CBS13) — The UC Davis men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in an empty arena for the Big West Conference tournament this week.
The Big West Conference announced Tuesday that the tournament will be played without spectators to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Both the men’s and women’s teams from UC Davis are set to play in the tournament, which is being held at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The UCD men’s team is facing off against the University of Hawaii in the quarterfinals Thursday night, and the top-seeded women’s team is playing in the semifinals on Friday.
Fans will not be allowed into the venue for the games, and all ticket sales will be fully refunded. According to Big West Commissioner Dennis Farrell, all games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks. The games will also be streamed online.