



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Unified School District says they are reinstating student eligibility for academic and athletic team events as of Tuesday.

District officials made the decision over the weekend to close all schools for the week over coronavirus fears – a choice that sent shock waves of emotions amongst parents and students.

Parents were forced to scramble to adjust their schedules to adapt to the closures, while Sheldon High School’s boy basketball team was forced to forfeit their regional semifinal game against Dublin.

The CIF can confirm that based on information just received from the Elk Grove Unified School District and the Dublin Unified School District, the Boys Open Division NorCal Semifinal Championship game will proceed as rescheduled with Dublin HS hosting Sheldon HS at 7pm today — CIF State (@CIFState) March 10, 2020

Sheldon High – the number 1 seed in the tournament – was then allowed by the California Interscholastic Federation to reschedule their game against Dublin to Tuesday night. However, they were waiting on approval from the district.

On Tuesday, Elk Grove Unified announced that the student athletes’ eligibility was being reinstated – a move based on the new criteria from Sacramento County health officials that shifts efforts against coronavirus away from quarantine to mitigation.

The district also said they are working to restore the original spring break that was scheduled in April.

School officials said all but one of the 13 cases they were monitoring for coronavirus in Elk Grove Unified have been cleared. One family did test positive and is in quarantine.