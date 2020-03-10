



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Debra Morrow said her phone started to get flooded with phone calls, text messages and emails from the Carlton Senior Living Center in Elk Grove on Monday.

“My dad is going to be a resident here in a couple of weeks,” Morrow said.

The alerts from Carlton Senior Living, which Morrow shared with CBS13, were all coronavirus related. One of the alerts sent to Morrow stated that, “A resident at our local hospital in Elk Grove was tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 and is presently under their care.”

It appears that resident, who was in their 90s, died from complications of the virus on Tuesday.

The first alert also said, “We are meeting with the Public Health Department and are implementing all current recommendations, including stopping all group activities, delivering meals to residents’ apartments and asking all visitors to postpone visits.”

It also stated, “We understand that stopping visits can be very difficult, but please know we will be taking all recommended measures to assure our residents’ safety.”

“You wonder where they got it,” Marsha Carson, who has a family member at the center, said.

Carson’s 94-year-old mother-in-law is currently staying at the center. She told CBS13 she had not received an email or a phone call pertaining to the resident who tested positive. Carson said that she found out from the staff when she arrived at the center Tuesday morning.

“When I came this morning to pick her up, they would not allow me to go and get her,” Carson said. “I think they’re being cautious and that’s a good thing.”

A second text message and voice mail alert CBS13 obtained stated the Public Health Department visited the center to collect records and check on protocols. It added that officials were, “impressed with the systems we have in place as well as our protective measures.”

It also told family members like Morrow that Public Health Department officials are requiring continued isolation. The center further stated that it was people to be vigilant with the situation over the next 14 days.

“We ask that you or your loved one notify us if they are exhibiting any symptoms. We also will be checking with each resident when taking food orders daily to see if they are exhibiting the COVID-19 symptoms,” a text alert obtained by CBS13 stated.

The Seattle area has seen 20 people from a senior living center die from the virus.

Family members we talked to tell us there’s a concern knowing what’s been happening up north.

“But, I don’t want to get overly concerned. You know, she’s staying in her room and they’re using their precautions,” Carson said.

“I think they’re doing a great job. But yeah I mean it does make you think a little bit,” Morrow said.

The second text message alert sent to Morrow obtained by CBS13 states, “Some of you may recall in the past we have been able to manage the spread of flu-like symptoms while following similar protocols very successfully. Please know that we are doing all we can for the health of our residents and staff.”