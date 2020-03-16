



NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – Daniel Lisker and his dog Barkley will be seeing much more of each other during the next few weeks.

“Governor Newsom is having seniors, which I am one, self-isolate,” Lisker said.

But if that weren’t bad enough, the pair is also dealing with a power outage at his Nevada City home. PG&E told CBS13 that as of 5 p.m. Monday, approximately 22,000 customers in Nevada, Placer El Dorado and Sierra counties were without power.

“This is my refrigerator. Of course, you can’t really see what’s in there because we have no power,” Lisker said.

CBS13 spoke with Lisker over FaceTime not to compromise his self-isolation. He said he’s worried about the other seniors impacted by this outage.

“We’ve been without power for 10 hours. Everybody up on this mountain, and in this area, we all don’t have generators,” Lisker said.

The retired Bay Area firefighter also said he has no heat with the outage; bringing his home to a frigid 34 degrees.

“When you don’t have power, not only does your food spoil, but seniors are more apt if they don’t have heat to get sick,” Lisker said.

PG&E said the uniting is bringing in more than 50 crews to work in the affected areas, but the weather and snow on the ground are making access to outage areas creating access problems. It’s making an unprecedented situation more difficult.

“We also working to bring extra crews and materials in the area especially while we have this storm situation,” Brandi Merlo, PG&E spokesperson, said.

Lisker said he can see the bind that PG&E said that it’s in with the conditions and the self-isolation recommendation by Gov. Gavin Newsom. But he feels like the power outage issues should’ve been resolved more quickly.

“I don’t really give them a pass on this one because it’s just basic emergency planning,” Lisker