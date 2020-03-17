STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Stockton has canceled mass until further notice over coronavirus concerns.
With the directive, Catholics in the diocese’s area now don’t have the obligation to attend Sunday mass.
Still, parishes across the San Joaquin County area, where the Diocese of Stockton presides, are being encouraged to stay open on Sundays and throughout the week for parishioners who wish to seek spiritual consultation.
The move comes after the diocese suspended schools and religious education programs last week.
In the neighboring Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento, services went on as normal on Sunday with some extra precautions. No directive to outright cancel mass has been given out by the Sacramento diocese as of Tuesday, but the bishop did grant parishioners dispensation from attending mass on Sunday.
It’s unclear when masses will resume.