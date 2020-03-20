OROVILLE (CBS13) – The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected bomb-making operation after there was an explosion at a residence in Berry Creek Thursday.
Deputies found Elizabeth Ellis, 55, and Nicholas West, 26, at the residence on Leaf Lane Thursday. They say West had multiple injuries on his arms and legs.
After locating evidence of explosive device manufacturing, deputies evacuated the area and took West to a nearby hospital. Detectives believe West was trying to manipulate an explosive device he made when it exploded.
The Bomb Squad then removed pieces of a detonated explosive device and parts used to make explosives. Once it was deemed safe, deputies also found 20 firearms, ammunition, psilocybin mushrooms, and large quantities of narcotics. They said four of the 20 firearms were illegal assault weapons.
Deputies arrested Ellis for possession of illegal assault weapons, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of an explosive device, and possession of materials necessary to make an explosive device.
This is an ongoing investigation and detectives expect to make more arrests. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.