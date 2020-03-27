SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CHP investigators are looking to identify a person who may have been involved in a hit and run Wednesday night.
In a Facebook post, CHP said it’s possible the individual officers are looking for may not be aware they were involved in the collision on southbound Interstate 5 near Florin Road.
Officers say the person was described as a Filipino or Hispanic male, 5’10” or 6′ tall, 130-140 pounds with a slender build. He had black hair and was about 20 years old. He also wore black-framed glasses.
The person was driving a silver Honda or Acura sedan with a 10-inch by 10-inch section missing from the left, front bumper.
Anyone with information about this person or the vehicle is asked to call the CHP Sacramento Communication Center at 916-861-1300.