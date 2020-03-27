SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All public school districts in Sacramento County will be extending their school closures as the coronavirus crisis continues.
The Sacramento County Office of Education announced on Friday that closures will last at least through May 1. The original closure was set to end next Friday.
School districts that hadn’t already announced closures all suspended classes on March 13.
Teachers have been hard at work planning distance learning education.
Sacramento County’s closure extension comes as more districts across the region announce the same.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond also announced on Friday that California had received preliminary approval from the federal government to waive standardized testing for this school year.