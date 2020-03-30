



CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The dining area at Ciro’s Pizza in Citrus Heights is as quiet as a church, but the pizzeria has found a new way to keep bringing in the dough and helping folks find something to do while sheltering in place.

“We thought it would be a great idea to create at these boredom busters, these pizza kits,” Rob Marvin, the owner of Ciro’s, said. “What’s amazing is that not just the kids are ordering them, but the parents are as well.”

Folks are heading online to order the do-it-yourself pizza kits packed with dough, pizza sauce, cheese, and flour. They’re also getting the chance to buy other items at Ciro’s that have become scarce, such as milk and eggs.

“Our suppliers called and said, ‘Hey you’re one of the places that’s remained open for take-out and delivery only, can you take in more supplies?'” Marvin said. “It’s definitely not a moneymaker, but I can assure you it’s goodwill.”

READ: ‘We Want You:’ Governor Recruits Medical Workers In Anticipation Of Coronavirus Surge

The pizza joint isn’t the only one seeing a steady flow of customers with how they’ve adjusted their business.

“We’re like the little book store that could!” Heidi Rojek, co-owner of Capital Books, said.

Rojek and her husband Ross own the K Street book store in downtown Sacramento. She told CBS13 the temporary move to being strictly online has been fairly seamless with book and game orders coming in steadily.

“We finish here at about five, go out and do our deliveries, and then we go home and do whatever work we can do at home on our computers for the next day,” Rojek said. “But, I’d rather have that problem than not knowing how to stay in business.”

ALSO: Rocklin Restaurant Giving Out Free Pizza To Families Struggling Through Coronavirus Pandemic

These businesses are adjusting to the unknown like many of us. But one thing that hasn’t changed for them is the desire to help their customers in any way they can.

“There’s 12 million books in print. Literally 12 million books in print on our website. So, there’s no reason for people to be bored,” Rojek said.

“There’s a need in our community, so we’re going to fulfill it,” Marvin said.