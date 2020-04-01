Comments
Governor Gavin Newsom, during his next public address today, is expected to discuss statewide school closures. Here are the latest news updates on the coronavirus pandemic:
- 9:21 a.m.: VP Pence says the White House coronavirus task force will make recommendations on wearing masks at the “appropriate time,” CNN reports.
- 8:16 a.m.: Organizers cancel this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
- 8:07 a.m.: Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies have pledged to resolve disruptions to global supply chains and ensure the movement of vital medical supplies, critical agricultural products, and other goods and services across borders.
- 7 a.m.: US stocks kick off the second quarter in the red.
- 6:23 a.m.: City officials across California are asking Gov. Newsom to suspend or delay numerous state laws, saying they can’t comply with everything from environmental regulations to public records laws that give people a window into how the government is spending public money.
- 3:39 a.m.: Spain records over 100,000 cases of coronavirus and the biggest daily rise in deaths. The number of cases appear to be slowing.
