Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1
MODESTO (CBS13) — Save Mart announced special shopping hours for first responders in all of their California and Northern Nevada stores.

The dedicated shopping hours are set to begin on Thursday at all Save Mart, FoodMaxx, and Lucky stores. First responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and medical personnel, will be able to shop one hour before and one hour after the posted store hours.

Stores require first responders to provide proof of credentials before they can shop.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus First Responders: Sacramento-Area Fire Departments Deploying Mobile Healthcare Units

The company also has special shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable populations every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. at all Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores as well as extended all Lucky and Save Mart pharmacy hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. throughout California and Northern Nevada.

