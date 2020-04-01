STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man suspected of hitting a one-year-old boy in Stockton and driving away has been arrested, police say.
The incident happened back on March 22 just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Ninth Street to investigate a reported hit-and-run and found that toddler had been hurt.
Officers immediately started life saving measures and the boy was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center.
On Wednesday, detectives announced that they had arrested a suspect in connection to the case: 23-year-old Devante Edmond.
Edmond has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of felony hit-and-run.
Police say the boy remains intubated at the hospital in serious condition.