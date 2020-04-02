SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver got out and ran after running a stop sign and crashing into a California Highway Patrol officer’s vehicle in Sacramento, officers say.
The incident happened near 18th and V streets early Thursday morning.
CHP says an officer was patrolling the area when a black sedan ran a stop sign and crashed into the patrol car. The impact sent the patrol car into some other parked vehicles in the area.
The driver got out and ran away from the scene, CHP says. That driver was later found and arrested a short time later.
CHP has not released the name of the driver at this point.
The officer was taken to the hospital after the crash, but has since been treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators shut down the area for a time, but streets were back open by 6 a.m.