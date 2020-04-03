Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic on April 3
DAVIS (CBS13) — All Yolo County schools have officially closed for the rest of the school year and are now transitioning to distancing learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

Yolo County’s Office of Education made the move official on Thursday.

Schools in the county, like nearly all public schools across California, shut their doors in March as concerns over the novel coronavirus grew.

RELATED: Schools Closed In The Sacramento Area

Earlier this week, state leaders recommended that schools prepare to stay closed for the rest of the academic year. While campuses in Yolo County will be closed the students, school officials stress that education will go on.

“We want to reassure families that school is not over,” said Superintendent Garth Lewis in a statement.

Teachers are now working on a more robust distance learning curriculum.

Yolo County leaders also stressed that schools will continue to provide instructional support, meal service, and other necessary services.

