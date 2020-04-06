Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County inmate is facing additional felony charges after 5.4 grams of meth were found in her cell on Saturday.
Inmate Amber Austin was arrested in Ripon last week on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle after a license plate reader detected the vehicle. Austin also had an outstanding warrant at the time of her arrest.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Officer, Custody Officers found the methamphetamine in a cell during a routine search on Saturday. Austin claimed the drugs belonged to her.
Inmate Austin is now facing a new felony charge of possessing a controlled substance in jail.