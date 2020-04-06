Coronavirus Crisis Uncertainty: Payment Protection LimitsResponse to the federal stimulus package to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic has been overwhelming. At least one bank is no longer accepting applications.

59 minutes ago

Resident At Gold River Senior Living Facility Dies From CoronavirusNow there are concerns surrounding protecting seniors at assisted living facilities.

1 hour ago

California Loaning 500 Ventilators To National StockpileGov. Gavin Newsom says it is loaning out 500 ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory to help other states during the coronavirus pandemic.

1 hour ago

State Working To Meet Coronavirus Medical NeedsAs tens of thousands of retired health care workers and medical students sign up to join the army of the California Health Corps, little is known about how it will actually operate, how much it will cost, and whether you, the taxpayer, will front the bill.

1 hour ago

Sacramento Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive Addresses Opening Sleep Train Arena As Surge SiteVivek Ranadive thanked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his leadership amid the coronavirus crisis.

6 hours ago