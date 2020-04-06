STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two women were arrested early Monday morning after reportedly firing a pellet gun at a police vehicle.
According to Stockton Police, a patrol unit was on Monticello Drive around 5:33 a.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired shots from a pellet gun at officers.
A pellet struck the vehicle and nearly hit an officer.
Officers then pulled over the vehicle and arrested both occupants, 46-year-old Abbie Rose and 39-year-old Amy Wulbern. The officers also found a pellet handgun in the vehicle.
Rose was arrested for conspiracy and outstanding warrants, and Wulbern was arrested for conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.
