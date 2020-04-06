Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating after two adults were found dead with gunshot wounds Monday morning in South Sacramento.
According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5500 block of Wardell Way around 10:15 a.m. Monday after a call for medical aid. The officers found two adults with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead by fire personnel.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are working to determine what happened.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471.