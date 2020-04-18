Tracking Coronavirus Cases In Nursing HomesOne place the coronavirus has hit especially hard is nursing homes. Now, the California Department of Public Health is tracking the cases in skilled nursing facilities.

Local Leaders Push For Cities, Counties To Reopen Amid Coronavirus PandemicAs the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, several California cities and counties want to get back in business. There’s now a push from local leaders to Governor Gavin Newsom asking him to open up their towns.

Third Re-Arrest Made In Stanislaus County After California’s Zero-Bail OrderA third person in Stanislaus County has been re-arrested after being released from jail as a result of a statewide zero bail order for lower-level offenses adopted to reduce incarcerated populations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Auburn Mayor Who Faced Backlash For Trump Comments And Announced Resignation Dead In Plane CrashAuburn Mayor Dr. William Kirby has been confirmed as the person who died in a plane crash in the city late Saturday morning, according to a family statement posted to Facebook.