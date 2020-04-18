AUBURN (CBS13) — Auburn Mayor Dr. William Kirby has been confirmed as the person who died in a plane crash in the city late Saturday morning, according to a family statement posted to Facebook.
Kirby faced backlash this past week after making controversial comments aimed at President Trump’s handling of the pandemic. He announced he would step down and nominate Auburn Councilmember Daniel Berlant as the city’s new mayor, effective April 27.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed another person was injured in the crash, which happened in a field near the 3800 block of Cedar Mist Lane, northwest of the Auburn Municipal Airport.Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear at this point.
At least two people were on board the plane, the FAA says. Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash.