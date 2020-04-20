



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A homeowner shot a suspect running from deputies Monday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say it started in Rocklin, as police there were following a burglary suspect. It soon turned into a pursuit that went off and on Interstate 80.

CHP and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the chase, which ended near the I-80 Auburn exit when the suspect got out of his black SUV and ran into a residential neighborhood.

Deputies say a homeowner on the 4400 block of Belmont Place Lane shot the suspect. The suspect was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the sheriff’s office said no officers fired their weapons. A female passenger who was in the car with the suspect was also detained.

At this point, the homeowner is not facing any charges.

“We believe the homeowner was in fear for his life and in fear for his life did use deadly force on the suspect,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tess Deterding said.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.