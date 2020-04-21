



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several small businesses in our area have reported their struggles in these unprecedented times, but many others are overcoming some of these obstacles.

At Capital Books on K Street in Downtown Sacramento, each shipment and delivery ready to leave the store is a sign of success. The small business started writing their own next chapter as the statewide shutdown pushed on.

Ross Rojak, one of the store’s owners, said their customer base isn’t slowing down.

“It’s weird cause we’re not essential, but we’re necessary to a lot of people,” Rojak said.

The store has adapted to a virtual world. Their days consist of preparing books and puzzles to be sent to homes around the region so folks can keep busy. Rojak is thankful to still be serving the community.

“It’s a change, but it’s a better change than all of the alternatives,” Rojak said.

These successes are shared by several other businesses in the region, too. Chris Barnum-Dann, the owner of Localis, an upscale midtown restaurant, moved their fine-dining options to a takeout tasting menu. He said locals seem to love it.

“We sold out the first couple of weeks that we’re doing it,” he said. “Now we’ve upped production and we’re still getting close to selling out.”

Some wins come in more forms than finances, though, like for those at Sunh Fish Company.

“Today we haven’t let go of anybody yet because we switched our business model,” said Pham.

The company usually serves restaurants in the region as a majority of their business, but now delivers to doorsteps. It’s helped keep them afloat during these tough times.

“It’s not the same revenue as us selling to the hundreds of restaurants, but it’s going to keep us going,” Pham said.

Pham’s advice to any small business trying to survive: it’s all about changing with the times.

“I know the first step is you want to mourn what your business used to be like,” Pham said. “But you do really need to take action.”

For these business owners, doing so is easy when they know so many Sacramentans have their back.

“Wow – there’s so much support and care and compassion for what we’re doing in Sacramento,” Barnum-Dann said.

Many businesses say some of these changes have been so successful, they’re working to incorporate aspects of them into their routines when society eventually returns to normal.