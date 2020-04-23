



Niners traded picks 31, 117, 176 to Minnesota for 25, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers were busy on Thursday night, first trading one pick back to the 14th overall pick and selecting South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. General manager John Lynch then turned around and flipped the 31st overall pick, the fourth-round pick they got in the trade with Tampa Bay and the 176th pick to jump up to No. 25 and select Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, a 6-foot 206-pound senior had a break out year in his final season in the desert. He nabbed 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns averaging 18.3 yards per catch thanks to his combination of speed and ability to make defenders miss after the catch.

The 22-year-old Rocklin native spent just two seasons with the Sun Devils after spending the first two years of his college career at Sierra College.

The 49ers entered the draft looking to fortify their wide receiver position and they have now added Aiyuk to the group featuring Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goowdin, and Dante Pettis.

With the trade, the 49ers now do not have a pick until the fifth round with the 156th overall pick.