



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dozens of American River College nursing students now taking virtual courses will still have to repeat this semester after the coronavirus forced an end to their clinical placements in nearby hospitals.

American College nursing classmates Stephanie Davenport and Dina King are two of 117 students impacted.

“Devastated,” Davenport said. “I have worked so hard, to get to where I’m at in this program.”

“They’ve made it very clear, we’re not canceled. We’re just repeating,” King said.

For Davenport, a mother of five, this will not only delay her graduation from nursing school but also disqualify her from a paralleled Sacramento State bachelor program.

“So that’s crushing as well because that will add on another 18-24 months to my education plan,” Davenport said.

American River College sent the notice to nursing school students on Wednesday. Students in first, second, and third semesters of their nursing program would need to repeat the semester. The coronavirus forced the region’s hospital to temporarily suspend most clinical hours for nursing students for face-to-face patient care.

Without clinical placements, students can not advance.

“It’s reasonable, right,” American River College spokesperson Gabe Ross said. “Our healthcare systems are overwhelmed with managing this crisis and it takes support and resources to support our students and supervise our students.”

“I think it’s both out of their hands and I think they have a responsibility,” Davenport said.

The coronavirus, adding new twists to nursing school coursework.

“Oh, it’s been crazy,” King said.

And leaving only hope students here can get back on track.

“My hope is for all parties involved, to help us get through,” Davenport said.