STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at Sherwood Mall last month.
The shooting took place on the night of March 11 and claimed the life of 17-year-old Anthony Graves. An 18-year-old male was also shot during the incident and has since recovered.
Graves, a Stagg High School senior, reportedly told friends he was heading out to the mall around 8:30 p.m.
“He left and we told him don’t take longer than 30 minutes to get back and he told us he was getting food but he never made it back after that,” a teen told CBS13 in March.
Police say Graves was shot and killed a fight broke out inside the eatery.
The suspect has been booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on homicide charges.