EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — El Dorado County announced Thursday it is extending the travel restriction to the Lake Tahoe Basin indefinitely.
This comes as the county’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire at midnight.
El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams first ordered the Tahoe travel restriction on April 3 “to reduce the number of visitors and other non-fulltime residents in the basin.
Williams said in a press release that all nonessential travel into the El Dorado County portion of the Lake Tahoe basin is banned. Officials will review the situation every two weeks.
The county’s public health officials noted that while the area has seen a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, “significant risk would still exist were the state’s nonessential travel ban to be lifted.”
The emergency ordinance allowing officials to fine visitors for short-term rentals also remains in effect.