SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to a multi-agency burglary investigation in Solano County.
The agencies launched an investigation after burglaries in Dixon and Suisun City and eight motorcycles were stolen in Fairfield and Suisun City.
On Friday morning, officials served two arrest warrants, four search warrants, and a probation search of a boat. They found two motorcycle chop shops, a sawed-off shotgun, two stolen motorcycles and stolen property belonging to multiple victims.
So far, four people were arrested on felony charges. Officials did not release the names of the suspects.
The Solano County Sheriff’s office said the investigation into these crimes is ongoing.
