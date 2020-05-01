LIVE:Gov. Newsom gives an update on California's response to the coronavirus outbreak
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protesters have started to gather around the California State Capitol on Friday – many not practicing social distancing guidelines.

The group “Re-Open California: End The Lockdown” organized the protest to push Gov. Gavin Newsom to end the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus.

California Highway Patrol stopped approving permits for protests at the State Capitol after the previous “Re-Open California” protest saw demonstrators flouting the social distancing order.

This time, organizers originally said protesters would be staying in their cars.

One of the protesters who arrived at the State Capitol on Friday. (Credit: Paul Parmley)

However, the scene outside the State Capitol is showing most protesters are outside and gathered in a large group.

Sacramento police and CHP officers are watching the protest closely.

  1. manuel says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:03 am

    With a simple stroke of a pen, your elected officials can suspend your constitutional rights. A flu this time, what will the excuse be for the next time? Fear is the killer itself and the media plays it to the hilt!

