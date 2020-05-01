SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protesters have started to gather around the California State Capitol on Friday – many not practicing social distancing guidelines.
There is no social distancing in place at the Capitol. @CHP_HQ tells me they are in charge of monitoring the Capitol grounds, and @SacPolice monitor the streets around the Capitol @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/MFt2OZIxtx
— Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) May 1, 2020
The group “Re-Open California: End The Lockdown” organized the protest to push Gov. Gavin Newsom to end the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus.
California Highway Patrol stopped approving permits for protests at the State Capitol after the previous “Re-Open California” protest saw demonstrators flouting the social distancing order.
This time, organizers originally said protesters would be staying in their cars.
However, the scene outside the State Capitol is showing most protesters are outside and gathered in a large group.
Sacramento police and CHP officers are watching the protest closely.
With a simple stroke of a pen, your elected officials can suspend your constitutional rights. A flu this time, what will the excuse be for the next time? Fear is the killer itself and the media plays it to the hilt!